Female car driver stopped for checking misbehaves with cops in Mohali, held

A female car driver was arrested after she misbehaved with cops while being stopped for checking at a naka near the Phase 3B2 market in the wee hours of Monday. The woman, identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, was arrested on the spot and later found to be driving in an inebriated condition, the SHO of Mataur police station in Mohali said. (HT)

Giving details, Mataur station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Tarika said police had laid a check post near the market on Sunday night for regular checking.

Around 4 am on Monday, a woman, driving white Hyundai Verna car, was stopped at the naka.

When she was asked to present her car documents, she started hurling abuses and misbehaving with the cops on duty, and got into scuffle with a female constable, he said.

The woman, identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, was arrested on the spot and later found to be driving in an inebriated condition, the SHO added.

She was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving on public road), 221 (obstructing a public servant from performing his duties), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.