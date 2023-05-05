Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Women’s police post incharge accidentally shoots self in Punjab’s Faridkot

Women’s police post incharge accidentally shoots self in Punjab’s Faridkot

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
May 05, 2023 08:53 PM IST

A woman sub-inspector posted as police post incharge at Golewala in Faridkot was injured after being accidentally hit by a gunshot from her service revolver in her office premises in the wee hours on Friday.

Sub inspector Joginder Kaur accidentally shot herself at around 1:45 am . (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
Superintendent of police (SP) Jasmeet Singh said SI Joginder Kaur accidentally shot herself at around 1:45 am after which she was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. “She was further referred to private hospital DMC in Ludhiana, where her condition was critical,” he added.

As per sources, the service revolver went off accidentally when Joginder Kaur was putting it in a locker inside the police post. She suffered a bullet injury on the chest which pierced through.

