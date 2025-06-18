Ferozepur: 17-year-old shot dead, two hurt as land dispute altercation turns violent

A 17-year-old youth was shot dead and two others were injured during a violent altercation over a land dispute in the Bhago Ke village near Mallanwala, a rural town of Ferozepur, late last night. The clash was reportedly over the possession of approximately 1.5 marlas of agricultural land.

According to police, the incident occurred during the intervening night of June 16 and 17, when a dispute broke out between Karamjeet Singh alias Goldy (17), son of Gurpreet Singh, and Pardeep Singh, son of Amarjeet Singh — both residents of Basti Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Bhago Ke village, situated about 18km away from Ferozepur.

During the heated arguments, Amarjeet Singh allegedly opened fire from his pistol, injuring three individuals — Karamjeet Singh (17), Sandeep Singh (42), son of Nishan Singh, and Gurbeer Singh (30), son of Kulwant Singh, all residents of Bhago Ke village.

The victims were rushed to Zira civil hospital, where doctors declared Karamjeet dead. The other two injured are currently undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving information, police from Mallanwala police station reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. “Further legal proceedings are underway,’’ police said.

A case under Sections 103, 109, 115, 3(5) BNS and 25, 27,54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the police station, Mallanwala, following a complaint by deceased’s father Gurpreet Singh against Pradeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, and Varinder Patel, besides an unidentified person,” said Manjit Singh, superintendent of police (Investigation), Ferozepur.