Ferozepur: 2.16 kg heroin, intoxicating tablets seized with arrest of 3

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 01, 2025 06:24 AM IST

The accused in the first case was identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy, 24, a resident of Nihala Kilcha village, who was caught with 1.062 kg heroin and ₹1.30 lakh drug money. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said Happy has been booked under Section 21 of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.

Three persons were arrested with 2.16 kg heroin, 360 intoxicating tablets, 8.30 lakh drug money in separate cases in Ferozepur on Saturday.

In the third case, Sandeep Kumar alias Aalu, 33, of Bootewala of Tarn Taran district was nabbed with 360 intoxicating tablets, 7 lakh drug money, and a Swift car. A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. (HT File)

In another case, Rajwinder Singh, 24, of Kilche village was nabbed by Ferozepur Sadar police with 1.102 kg heroin on the Kilche-Kamalwala road and booked under Sections 21 and 23 of the NDPS Act.

In the third case, Sandeep Kumar alias Aalu, 33, of Bootewala of Tarn Taran district was nabbed with 360 intoxicating tablets, 7 lakh drug money, and a Swift car. A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Ferozepur: 2.16 kg heroin, intoxicating tablets seized with arrest of 3
