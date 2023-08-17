Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 3-kg heroin dropped by drone recovered in Ferozepur district

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 17, 2023 12:34 AM IST

A case under Sections 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against unidentified individuals involved in smuggling attempt

The Ferozepur counter intelligence (CI) foiled a major drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and seized 3-kg heroin in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

The drugs were found in a plastic bag that had been dropped by a drone in the area of Machiwara village. (Twitter)
Giving details, Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, CI, Ferozepur, said acting on reliable intelligence regarding the influx of a large quantity of heroin sent by Pakistan smugglers using a drone, a special operation was launched and the consignment of heroin was recovered. The drugs were found in a plastic bag that had been dropped by a drone in the area of Machiwara village.

A case under Sections 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against unidentified individuals involved in smuggling attempt, at Fazilka SSOC police station. While no arrests have been made so far, the AIG said the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused is anticipated in the coming days.

