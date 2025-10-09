Ferozepur drug smuggler nabbed with ₹29 lakh and 5 kg heroin

Police on Wednesday apprehended a notorious drug trafficker and his accomplice before they could dispose of a consignment of heroin smuggled from Pakistan. Representational Image (HT File)

“A total of 5 kg of heroin, ₹29 lakh in drug money, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession,” said SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, adding that the arrests followed a week-long surveillance operation based on credible intelligence inputs. The duo was nabbed near Bajaj Dairy on Border road.

The arrested have been identified as Sajan (25), a resident of Basti Awa in Ferozepur City, and Ramesh alias Vishal (23), from Norang Ke Leli Wala village.

Sajan, currently out on bail, is a repeat offender with five previous NDPS Act cases and had been in contact with a Pakistani smuggler identified as Shah Pathan, from whom he allegedly received heroin consignments. The seized mobile phones have been sent for forensic analysis to trace communication and identify other members of the network.

BSF-Punjab police recover drone, pistol; 3 held

In separate operations in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, BSF troops, working closely with Punjab police, arrested three individuals, recovered a pistol, and seized a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone believed to have been used for smuggling purposes.

A BSF spokesperson said the first operation took place on Tuesday evening in Tarn Taran, where vigilant troops intercepted a suspicious car based on intelligence inputs. Three suspects were arrested, all residents of village Lakhna, and a mobile phone was recovered. During joint searches, a country-made pistol wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found near Dal village.

In another operation, based on reliable intelligence, BSF and Punjab police recovered a high-end drone from an agricultural field near village Machhiwara.