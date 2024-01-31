 Ferozepur: Fire breaks out in house, 2 kids suffer burn injuries - Hindustan Times
Ferozepur: Fire breaks out in house, 2 kids suffer burn injuries

Ferozepur: Fire breaks out in house, 2 kids suffer burn injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 31, 2024 10:23 PM IST

Two children sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house when their parents were away at Gobind Nagri in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Gopal, a resident of Gobind Nagri, and his wife had gone out of the house, while their four-year-old son and eight-month-old daughter were at home. A fire broke out in their house in the afternoon in which the two children sustained burn injuries. The neighbours rescued the children and admitted them to a hospital.

Two children sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house when their parents were away at Gobind Nagri in Ferozepur on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)
