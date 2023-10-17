Ferozepur jumps from 94th rank to 7th in NITI Aayog’s ‘Delta ranking’
Under the Aspirational District Programme, ‘Delta rankings’ measure the incremental progress made by the districts across the developmental areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure
Ferozepur district has improved its rank in NITI Aayog’s ‘Delta ranking’ from the 94th position to seventh rank.
Under the Aspirational District Programme, ‘Delta rankings’ measure the incremental progress made by the districts across the developmental areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure. With this, the district will get financial aid of ₹5 crore from the NITI Aayog.
In a letter issued to chief secretary Anurag Verma, NITI Aayog additional secretary V Radha on Friday revealed that under programme, NITI Aayog has identified 112 districts across India, including Ferozepur and Moga in Punjab, for targeted development.
The Centre in collaboration with the NITI Aayog meticulously assesses these districts on various critical parameters encompassing health, education, agriculture, water resources, financial, and skill development, as well as infrastructure.
“In February 2023, the district occupied the 94th spot. However, concerted efforts by the district administration and their team propelled Ferozepur to the seventh position by July 2023,” read the letter.
“Exceptional progress in agriculture and water resources played a pivotal role in this remarkable ascent,” said Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman.
“Funds worth ₹3 crore were allocated in June 2023, and additional ₹2 crore were given in July 2023 for overall development. In total, Ferozepur district has received ₹5 crore from the NITI Aayog,” he added.
“This funding is earmarked for vocational skill development courses and a spectrum of other developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing employability among the youth in the district. The ultimate objective is to metamorphose Ferozepur from an aspirational district into an inspirational one, through unwavering and sustained efforts,” said the DC.
- Topics
- Niti Aayog
- Ferozepur District