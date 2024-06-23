Ferozepur man succumbs to gunshot injuries

A 38-year-old man, who sustained gunshot injuries during an attack by three unidentified individuals in Ferozepur on Friday evening, died on Sunday. Identified as Lalit Passi, alias Lalli, the victim was attacked near the local Central Jail in Ferozepur. The police suspects involvement of three persons in the murder. An investigation has been going on.

After the assailants fled the scene post attack, Passi was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), confirmed the victim’s death. Kumar noted that Passi had a criminal background, facing eight cases, including those of murder and attempted murder.

“On Friday night, based on Lalit’s statement, a case was registered under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC as well as Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The suspects include Ajay Joshi, vice president of the district Congress committee and former municipal councillor of the Cantonment Board, Ferozepur, along with Nanna and Salim, all natives of Ferozepur. Further investigation is ongoing,” the SP stated.

Sources familiar with the development mentioned that Passi was released from jail last July. He was near the jail premises waiting for a friend who was being released when he was attacked.

“Last year, Lalli had allegedly attacked Nanna’s brother Salim following which a case was registered against him,” said police officials familiar with the development.