Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Ferozepur: MLBF hosts 21st Mushaira with message of ‘Respect the Elders’

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 07:48 pm IST

Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, general secretary of the MLB Foundation and chairman of Vivekananda World School, welcomed all guests while recalling the glorious 21-year journey of the Mushaira

The Mohan Lal Bhaskar Foundation (MLBF) on Saturday organised the 21st All India Mushaira in the sacred memory of Mohan Lal Bhaskar. Saturday evening emerged as a powerful platform to spread the message “Respect the Elders” across society.

Renowned theatre artist Anita Shabdish was felicitated with the MLB Literary Excellence Award 2025 for her remarkable achievements in art and theatre. (HT Photo)
Renowned theatre artist Anita Shabdish was felicitated with the MLB Literary Excellence Award 2025 for her remarkable achievements in art and theatre. (HT Photo)

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp before the portrait of Mohan Lal Bhaskar by Prabha Bhaskar, chief patron, MLB Foundation and Arpit Shukla, DGP Punjab law & order and patron among others.

In his address, Arpit Shukla stated, “The greatest need today is to inspire society in accordance with the spirit of the Mohan Lal Bhaskar Foundation and to carry forward the message of respecting the elders, so that our social structure remains strong and our communities continue to progress with prosperity and justice.”

Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, general secretary of the MLB Foundation and chairman of Vivekananda World School, welcomed all guests while recalling the glorious 21-year journey of the Mushaira.

On this occasion, Sant Baba Gurnam Singh (Drauli Bhai, Moga) was honoured with the MLB Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 for his exceptional humanitarian contributions. Renowned theatre artist Anita Shabdish was felicitated with the MLB Literary Excellence Award 2025 for her remarkable achievements in art and theatre.

It is noteworthy that this programme, like every year, was organised in memory of Late Mohan Lal Bhaskar — a great patriot, national award winner, poet, writer, educationist, and filmmaker. He successfully entered Pakistan sixteen times while working for Indian security agencies, but during the seventeenth infiltration, he was arrested due to the betrayal of a double agent.

