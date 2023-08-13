Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held with 3.5kg heroin by Ferozepur police in Punjab

3 held with 3.5kg heroin by Ferozepur police in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 13, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Ferozepur police arrest three drug smugglers, seize 3.5 kg of heroin. Two accused caught with 1.5 kg, one caught with 2 kg. All booked under NDPS Act.

Ferozepur police nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin, police said. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Deepak Hilori said a team, led by Balkar Singh Sandhu, DSP (Investigation), apprehended two accused identified as Sarabjit Singh and Shubham, both residents of Ferozepur, with 1.5 kg of heroin.

All accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
All accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Later in a separate incident, superintendent of police (investigation) Randheer Kumar arrested Rajan Kumar from Ranbhir Singh Pura in Jammu and Kashmir. The police team recovered 2kg of contraband from the suspect disrupting the drug trade network.

All accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out