3 held with 3.5kg heroin by Ferozepur police in Punjab

Ferozepur police nabbed three drug smugglers and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin, police said. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Deepak Hilori said a team, led by Balkar Singh Sandhu, DSP (Investigation), apprehended two accused identified as Sarabjit Singh and Shubham, both residents of Ferozepur, with 1.5 kg of heroin. All accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Later in a separate incident, superintendent of police (investigation) Randheer Kumar arrested Rajan Kumar from Ranbhir Singh Pura in Jammu and Kashmir. The police team recovered 2kg of contraband from the suspect disrupting the drug trade network.

