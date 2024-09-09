Ferozepur triple murder result of enmity: Police

Two days after the Punjab Police solved the sensational Ferozepur triple murder case with the arrest of six shooters from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an investigation has revealed that the assailants’ primary target was deceased Dildeep, while the other victims travelling with him, including a young girl, were caught in the fire, the police said. The incident was the result of enmity between Dildeep and Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, who is in Canada, officials said. Bhuvnesh is said to be the facilitator of drug smuggling from Pakistan to Punjab. AGTF AIGs Gurmeet Chauhan (second from right), Sandeep Goel (right) and Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra during a press conference at the intelligence headquarters on Monday. (HT photo)

The arrested persons — Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopy Baba, of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran; Prince of Kunde village in Ferozepur; Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi, alias Sukhu, Sukhchain Singh, Akshay, alias Bagicha, and Rajbeer Singh, alias Daler Singh, all residents of Basti Bagh Wali in Ferozepur — were being brought from Maharashtra to Ferozepur by the police on transit remand and were expected to reach by late Monday evening.

The arrests were made jointly by Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Ferozepur police, central agencies and the Maharashtra Police from Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thakre Express Highway in Aurangabad.

The killings took place at around 12:50 pm on September 3 when Dildeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Akashdeep and Harpreet, alias Jonty, were traveling in a car near Gurdwara Sri Akalgarh Sahib, Kamboj Nagar, Ferozepur city, and were fired upon by the accused. Dildeep, Akashdeep and their sister Jaspreet were killed while the others were injured. Dildeep had been facing two murder cases and was also booked under the Arms Act.

AGTF AIGs Gurmeet Chauhan, Sandeep Goel and Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra, while addressing a joint press conference at the intelligence headquarters on Monday, said the accused will be produced before a court and their police remand will be sought for further questioning. The officers were accompanied by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and DSP Rajan Parminder Singh.

The officers said that as per the preliminary investigation, the murders were carried out due to personal enmity between Dildeep Singh and Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Mal. Dildeep Singh had a criminal background, they said, while adding that efforts were being made to get Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, extradited.

AIG Chauhan said an operation (Desert) to gather leads from the scene of crime and background of the deceased was launched and after gathering human-intel and meticulous technical investigations, the counter intelligence and Ferozepur police personnel had arrested Daljit Singh. During interrogation, he revealed that he had been tasked with carrying out recce of the target and keep a watch on their movements.

He said that developing further leads, the AGTF tracked the movement of the suspects in Nanded of Maharashtra. Punjab AGTF ADGP Promod Ban shared the inputs with central agencies and the Maharashtra Police at 3 am on September 7 following which Chhatarpati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) police commissioner activated his teams and AGTF DSP Rajan Parminder Singh, in close coordination with teams of Maharashtra Police, were able to intercept the car (MH26AC5599) and detain the accused, said AIG Chauhan.

The arrested persons have a criminal past with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, NDPS Act, Arms Act, etc registered against them. Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopy Baba, has also been declared proclaimed offender in two cases.