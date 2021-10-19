Festive rush: No sign of temporary parking sites in Ludhiana markets

In view of the traffic snarls seen in markets every year during festive season, police along with GLADA, municipal corporation and other departments, had promised to set up temporary parking sites in at least 10 locations, however, there is still no sign of these anywhere in the city.

The proposed sites for the temporary parking sites were the vacant land of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) opposite the mini secretariat, Dr BL Kapur Memorial hospital near Daresi, vacant GLADA land near Old Session Chowk, the site behind the civil hospital, vacant LIT land near Feroze Gandhi market, vacant land behind the bus stand, a vacant LIT complex on Rani Jhansi Road, the LIT parking near Orient Cinema, vacant land near Mohini Resort on Chandigarh Road, and parking of Flamez mall at Malhar road among others.

But with authorities failing to deliver on the promise, some contractors are using the situation to mint money.

Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Model Town Extension, said, “A contractor outside a shopping complex in the city has been charging ₹100 from people for parking their car for an hour. The residents are forced to pay as there is no other option available.”

Shopkeepers claim the trouble is more this year due to the ongoing construction work on Ferozepur road.

Madhur Mahindra, public relation officer of Connaught Place market association, Ghumar Mandi, said the market witnesses heavy rush of vehicles on weekends. “As festival season is on, the number of vehicles and visitors has increased. Police are towing away vehicles for wrong parking, but no efforts are being made to streamline the flow of the traffic in the market,” he said, adding, “Earlier visitors used to park their vehicles alongside Ferozepur road. Due to ongoing construction work, there is no space left for parking.”

City residents are facing similar problems on Sat Paul Mittal road (Malhar road) and Pakhowal road. Due to delay in completion of work, the stretch faces traffic jams all the time.

Rahul Verma, Punjab Road Safety Council member, said that due to non-cooperation of some of departments, the establishment of temporary parking lots has remained a non-starter. There are many places which could be utilised as parking.

He added that as Dhan Teras, Karva Chauth and Diwali are around the corner the traffic problem could increase in such areas.