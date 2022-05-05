Field staff to be held accountable if new encroachments crop up in Chandigarh
Taking a cue from the dictum “prevention is better than cure”, the UT administration has decided to crack the whip on field staff of different departments if any new encroachments show up in their areas.
Under scanner will be enforcement wings of different agencies, including the UT Estate Office and engineering department.
UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “I have put everybody on alert. No encroachment must be allowed to come up anywhere in the city.”
The directions come days after the administration demolished 2,500 illegal shanties at Colony Number 4 on Sunday and recovered 65 acres of government land.
It has also given eviction notices to residents of Janta Colony in Sector 25 to vacate the land within 21 days and to those in Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1, to leave within seven days. Apart from these, some slum clusters also exist in Manimajra. The administration aims to clear the city of all left out slum clusters within a month.
Poor monitoring of encroachments and lack of timely intervention by field staff has led to unchecked mushrooming of a number of slums in different parts of the city over the years.
It has taken the administration nearly two decades to vacate most of the encroached land and construction of around 40,000 houses to rehabilitate the displaced slum-dwellers.
But the problem still persists, as new encroachments keep surfacing in small clusters across the city.
Stopping any new encroachments is primarily the responsibility of the enforcement wings of the municipal corporation and the Estate Office.
Stating that there is adequate field staff to rein in such encroachments, Pal said, “What we have to do is to deploy them properly and make them accountable. If their (field staff) department’s land is encroached upon, then it is their responsibility to stop it. Accountability has to be fixed.”
Police to keep a watch too
The administration will also rope in the police to check any new encroachments in the city. “I have talked to the director general of police (DGP) in this regard. Local police officials will assist in stopping new encroachments. The station house officer (SHO) will be made accountable in this regard,” said Pal.
Notably, earlier too, police officials were tasked with stopping any new encroachments in their areas. Beat officers were employed for the purpose, but the practice discontinued after some time.
-
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
-
Biker, disabled beggar killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
A 29-year-old motorcyclist and an unidentified beggar were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali. Investigating officer Baljinder Singh said a resident of Phase 11, Vivek Sharma was on his way to work in Sector 83 around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. When Sharma reached Sector 82, a speeding Tata Indigo hit his motorcycle from behind. A seriously injured Sharma was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, where doctors declared him brought dead.
-
Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali.
-
Chandigarh records 6.2 mm rain after a dry spell of 67 days
City residents' long wait for a decent rain spell ended on Wednesday with 6.2 mm rain, which caused the mercury to drop by 3.4 degrees, providing respite from the scorching heat. Due to the change in weather, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7C on Tuesday to 33.3C on Wednesday, 4.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 29.5C to 26.3C, but was 4.8 notches above normal.
-
Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur
A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur's mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head. According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics