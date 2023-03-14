Fiery start to Himachal budget session, BJP MLAs stage walkout

The budget session of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly started off on a stormy note on Tuesday amid sloganeering and walkout by the opposition BJP members after the speaker rejected their adjournment motion notice against the government’s move to stop the MLA local area development funds. Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP MLAs staging a walkout on the first day of the budget session in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

As soon as the House assembled, BJP’s Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar sought speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania’s attention towards the adjournment motion notice.

The speaker rejected the adjournment motion notice after which the Opposition members created an uproar.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Opposition bringing an adjournment motion notice was unfortunate and it should have instead sought a discussion on it. While the Opposition benches said that the MLA fund was meant for development of villages, Sukhu clarified that it has not been ceased permanently, but temporarily.

He said the previous government implemented the sixth pay commission, but arrears and DA were not given. “Had the offices opened by the previous government allowed to continue, they would have, by now, resulted in a debt of ₹91,000 crore,” he added.

“Himachal is really going through a tough phase as the economy is in mess. If anyone should be guilty of creating this economic chaos, it is the people sitting on the opposite side (Opposition),” Sukhu said.

Meanwhile, Parmar claimed that MLAs were deprived of the last instalment of the development funds despite the budgetary provision. “We are unable to face the public,” he said. On this, parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the matter was under consideration and a decision will soon be made. He said the adjournment motion under Rule 67 can be brought only if a discussion is needed on the issue of public interest.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said the MLA LAD is used to carry out small development works. “It is not right to stop it. When three instalments have already been released, why was the fourth one withheld?” he asked.

He claimed that the Congress government has even stopped the disaster management funds which is given by the Centre.

“This is an anti-people and anti-development government. Given the importance of the MLA development fund, the discussion should be allowed on it,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said it was for the first time in the state assembly that Rule 67 has not been used for the public interest, but for the rights of the members.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that nine members had given the adjournment motion notice, which has been declined.

“It has been just three months that this government came to power and it is shutting down everything. Funds for development should be released,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON