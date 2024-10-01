Fight between ‘vikas’ and ‘vinaash’: Rajnath Singh

Seeking votes on sustained development of Haryana, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “In this election it is fight been vikas (development) and vinaash (destruction).” Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally in Raipur Rani. (HT Photo)

“If you want development vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and if you want destruction vote for Congress,” said Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally in Raipur Rani which is part of Kalka constituency in district Panchkula while reiterating that BJP will form government for the third time.

Targeting Congress, the defence minister said, “Congress is in the habit of dreaming (of forming government). Agar koi Haryana ke vikas pe full stop laga skata hai to wo hai Congress (If there is anyone who can put a full stop to the development in Haryana, it is the Congress.”

“It would have been nice if Haryana elections were held with Lok Sabha elections. To save your money and time we will be pursuing our commitment to hold one election one nation,” said Rajnath Singh.

Raking up the issue of corruption, Rajnath Singh said, “Congress has always promoted corruption. In the last 10 years of Modi government and even in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee not even a single allegation of corruption was made. Whereas in Congress’ regime its ministers have gone to jail.”

Going after the Aam Admi Party, Raj Nath Singh said, “I had heard of work from home but for first time I saw work from jail. AAP (leaders) was accused of corruption, but they did not resign.”

“Do not give even one vote to AAP, it has no existence,” advised Rajnath Singh will seeking votes for BJP candidates, Gain Chand Gupta from Panchkula and Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka.

Box: Prayers for long life of Congress leader Kharge

Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh began his rally by referring to falling ill of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday.

“Kharge ji had said he would not die anytime soon, at least not before defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, I pray for his long life. I pray that he lives for 125 years, and Modi remains in power till then.”