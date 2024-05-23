Filling station manager robbed of 2.3 lakh at gunpoint in Ludhiana

There seems to be no respite from snatching and robberies in the city with yet another incident reported on Thursday. Two bike-borne miscreants robbed a petrol pump manager of a bag containing ₹2.3 lakh at gunpoint outside his house in Kabir Nagar. The Division Number 6 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against two unidentified accused following a complaint by Amit Mittal, the victim. (iStock)

The Division Number 6 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against two unidentified accused following a complaint by Amit Mittal, the victim.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Mittal said he works as a manager at a filling station on Southern Bypass near Sangowal. When he was returning home in his car after work on May 21, the accused started chasing him, he alleged. The victim was carrying ₹2.3 lakh of the day’s proceeds at the filling station.

As he stepped out of the car outside his house, the accused flashed a gun and asked him to hand over the bag, which had ₹2.3 lakh, keys, a mobile phone charger, a power bank and other documents.

After the miscreants left, he informed the police. The police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot and found that the robbers were riding a bike without number plates. When they scanned the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, police found that the accused were chasing the manager from the filling station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified accused.