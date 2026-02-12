Final blow to drugs, gangsters: Punjab CM tells police to escalate crackdown

Reasserting the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics and organised crime, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed the police brass to escalate enforcement and ensure the rule of law prevails without exception. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a high-level review meeting with commissioners of police, inspector generals, deputy inspector generals, and senior superintendents of police, on Thursday. (HT file photo)

Chairing a high-level review meeting with commissioners of police, inspector generals, deputy inspector generals, and senior superintendents of police, who joined the meeting virtually, Mann underscored that ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ and ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ remain the state’s foremost priorities, aimed at the complete eradication of these networks from their roots.

The CM introduced a system of strict performance tracking, stating that every officer’s work is under scrutiny and they will be held directly accountable for any lapses. Beyond enforcement, Mann linked the state’s long-term security to social stability, calling for a “holistic approach” that includes expanding employment, strengthening education, and roping in the education department to check school dropout rates in drug hotspots. He emphasised that shielding the youth through career counselling is as vital as the relentless police action required to uphold the force’s legacy.

To curb gun culture, Mann ordered a massive, state-wide review of arms licences to avert misuse. He directed district authorities to immediately cancel any licence used in a crime, warning that any laxity in this meticulously planned drive would be unwarranted.

Mann also claimed a “paradigm shift” in law and order, asserting that the police force is no longer used to register false cases and that the state government offers no patronisation to criminals. Assuring whole-hearted support, he noted that there is no dearth of funds to equip the Punjab Police with the latest technology and upgraded infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary KAP Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav, among other senior officials.