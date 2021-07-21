Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Finally, Panjab University releases senate poll schedule
After the Punjab and Haryana high court pulled up vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for the delay, it was decided to hold the polls from April 26 but had to be postponed again in view of the second wave of Covid-19. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Finally, Panjab University releases senate poll schedule

Polling will start on August 3 with the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:31 AM IST

A day after Punjab and Haryana high court took Panjab University (PU) senate poll schedule on record, the varsity released the dates on Tuesday. PU had submitted the schedule in HC on July 16 on court directions.

According to the schedule, polling will start on August 3 with the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges. Voting for the constituency of faculties will be held last, on August 23.

The elections were scheduled for August last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. After the HC pulled up vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for the delay, it was decided to hold the polls from April 26 but had to be postponed again in view of the second wave of Covid-19.

