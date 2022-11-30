Finance accounts assistant recruitment scam: CBI raids 14 locations in Jammu, Samba districts

The CBI on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with alleged irregularities in the accounts assistant (finance department ) recruitment examination conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The CBI booked 20 people in the case, including former JKSSB member Neelam Khajuria, section officer Anju Raina and former BSF frontier headquarters medical officer Karnail Singh, who is also an accused in the J&K Police sub-inspector recruitment examination scam case.

On Wednesday, BSF (Jammu Frontier) inspector general DK Boora said that the investigation against the former BSF officer was on and that the BSF had nothing to do with his involvement in the case. “Whatever he did, it was done by him in his personal capacity, and it would be wrong to drag entire organisation into it,” he said.

The examination was conducted by the board on March 6 and its results were published on April 21.

The results showed a high percentage of selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, leading to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities, they said. “There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. The report of the committee revealed the alleged conspiracy among officials of JKSSB, a private company based in Bengaluru, beneficiary candidates and others causing gross irregularities in the conduct of the said examination,” the CBI spokesperson said.

It was also alleged that JKSSB violated rules in assigning the task of setting question paper to the Bengaluru-based private company, they said.