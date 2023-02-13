Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FIR against 2 advocates in Chandigarh-Mohali border protest: Bar body to continue strike for second day

FIR against 2 advocates in Chandigarh-Mohali border protest: Bar body to continue strike for second day

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 09:50 PM IST

While the two advocates were named in the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police against the ongoing protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, many members of the Bar body claim that Chahal was present at the Sector 43 district court at the time of the protest so it is wrong to include his name in the FIR.

District Bar Association (DBA) will continue their strike for the second day on Tuesday. The Bar body has given a call to all advocates not to work on the inclusion of the names of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police against the ongoing protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. (Representational image)
District Bar Association (DBA) will continue their strike for the second day on Tuesday. The Bar body has given a call to all advocates not to work on the inclusion of the names of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police against the ongoing protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The District Bar Association (DBA) will continue their strike for the second day on Tuesday. The Bar body has given a call to all advocates not to work on the inclusion of the names of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in the FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police against the ongoing protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

The association had held a meeting with member advocates on Monday afternoon where the decision to continue the protest was taken as per DBA president Shankar Gupta. The authorities are also yet to reach out to the protesting advocates and Gupta said they will continue their protest till the names of the advocates are not removed from the FIR.

While the two advocates were named in the FIR, many members of the body claim that Chahal was present at the Sector 43 district court at the time of the protest so it is wrong to include his name in the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out