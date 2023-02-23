FIR against Amritsar publishing firm for hurting religious sentiments

The police registered a case against M/s Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh, a firm publishing books related to Gurbani and Sikh literature for hurting religious sentiments on Wednesday. Representational image.

The case was registered on Wednesday at the B-Division police station on the complaint of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The firm has been booked under Sections 292 (sale, etc, of obscene books, etc) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials said.

The case was registered after a team of SGPC, along with the local police, conducted a surprise visit at the firm’s office situated on 100-Feet Road in Amritsar after receiving complaints.

“During our visit to the firm’s office, we found that a large number of Gutka Sahibs, pages of Gutka Sahibs and other religious books containing Gurbani, were scattered on the floor. Many Gutka Sahibs and books containing Gurbani were in bad condition and were covered in dust. There was no arrangement for their upkeep. People were found to be walking along with their slippers on the scattered pages. Tobacco was also found to be spitted in the location. It was sheer disrespect of the Sikh religion. Even, obscene pictures were also found to be kept along with the pictures of Guru Sahibs,” SGPC said in its complaint.

The SGPC team also recorded a video of the visit and submitted it to the police as evidence.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigating) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said their teams are working to nab the accused.