FIR against owner of migrant quarter after abduction of 2 kids in Ludhiana

Booked for not getting his tenants verified; an 18-year tutor and her parents allegedly abducted the boys on June 25
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:28 AM IST

Three days after an 18-year-old tutor, along with her parents, kidnapped two children from Bihari Colony in Gobidgarh village, police on Monday booked the owner of a migrant quarter (vehra) for renting accommodation to the accused without verification.

The FIR against Hardeep Singh has been registered on the complaint Papu Manjhi, father of two-year-old boy, Prince, who was abducted.

The complainant stated that he was living in a rented accommodation — migrant quarters — owned by Hardeep Singh. A few days ago, the tutor, along with her parents, also took a room on rent, he told the police.

After the tutor identified as Anjali abducted her son and fled, Pappu asked the owner of the migrant quarters to share her details and realised that he hadn’t got their verification done.

In the meantime, the police have secured the CCTV footage wherein Anjali can be seen taking the children in a bus.

She, along with her parents, has been booked for abducting two boys, aged six and two, who had gone missing from Bihari Colony on June 25.

Ram Bahadur, the father of the six-year-old boy, said his son, Ravi, had told them that a girl had volunteered to offer free tuition classes.

The investigation officer, Jasveer Kaur, said the matter was being probed and the accused will soon be arrested.

