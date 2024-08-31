FIR against Panchkula developer for cheating investors

Acting on complaints of 58 residents and allottees of Parsvnath Royale Group Housing Society in Sector 20, Panchkula, police have registered an FIR against Parsavnath Developers Company (PDL). The complaint said 120 families at Parsvnath Royale are living in an incomplete project due to cheating by the developer. (HT)

The complaint said 120 families at Parsvnath Royale are living in an incomplete project due to cheating by the PDL. They accused the developer of siphoning out of funds. The complaint said the Parsvnath Royale project started in 2006 and was originally planned for occupation in 2014.

A total of nine towers have nine or ten floors each. The project has a total of 344 flats.

The residents, in their complaint, alleged that PDL offered investors to occupy flats without obtaining occupation certificates and statutory clearances from government authorities concerned. The PDL assured the residents at the time of the sale of the flats that the electricity supply, water supply, lift service, housekeeping and security, etc. were regular in the society and that the partial occupation certificate was ready.

However, the developer did not provide the occupation certificate to the residents even after five years of selling the flats and after receiving full payment from them. The HRERA registration of the PDL has expired. It has not obtained the licence from the town & country planning department, Haryana, as the developer has not paid the government fee.

A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-20 police station after a preliminary investigation by EOW and getting legal opinion on August 28.