FIR against Sangrur couple for submitting forged site plan

An FIR has been filed against Veena and Sushil Jain, a couple from Sangrur, for allegedly submitting a forged site plan and using their residential property for commercial purposes, violating local building bylaws. The property, located on the Telephone Exchange road, is situated in a residential zone.

The municipal council had previously issued a notice to the couple after their building was found to violate regulations. The complainant, Jasinder Sekhon, a local resident, said, “We complained to the secretary of the local government years ago after which the municipal council sent a notice to the Jains”. When they lost in the district court, Sangrur, they appealed in the high court, where an order for status quo was issued. Despite this, Sushil allegedly continued commercial activities on the property, prompting a contempt notice from the court.

Jains had allegedly presented a forged site plan in their defense. Sekhon stated, “ We filed a complaint when we discovered this plan in another case and the investigation led to the discovery of the forged document, resulting in the FIR.”

The FIR includes charges under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents), 191 (false statements), and 193 (false evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Authorities have now been alerted to the issue, and further investigations are underway. MC’s executive officer Mohit Sharma said that they had not yet received an official copy of the FIR but would take appropriate action once it is received.