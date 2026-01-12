FIR by Punjab Police doesn’t violate Delhi assembly privilege, says Mann

A day after the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued notices to three senior Punjab Police officers over the FIR registered in connection with an alleged doctored video clip of AAP leader and Delhi assembly leader of opposition Atishi, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday defended the action taken by the Jalandhar police. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann interacting with mediapersons in Bathinda on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Mann said the FIR did not amount to a breach of assembly privilege as it was registered on the basis of a video clip released on social media by Delhi BJP MLA Kapil Mishra, and not on official assembly records.

Mann said the case was registered after a complaint was filed by a person who watched the video made public by Kapil Mishra.

“Mishra released a doctored video of Atishi where wrong subtitles were superimposed and dubbed. The BJP did it to create communal disharmony and gain political mileage. A forensic examination confirmed that the said video was tampered with and the police rightfully lodged an FIR,” said the CM.

The controversy stems from a row in the Delhi assembly on January 7 over Atishi’s alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Earlier that day, Mishra had shared a video clip of Atishi speaking during the House proceedings on X, alleging that she had used “vulgar and shameful language” while referring to Sikh Gurus. Atishi denied the charge and accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh Guru into the issue.

The matter also triggered political reactions in Punjab, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) expressing strong objections and seeking action over the alleged remarks.

On January 8, Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a forensic examination of the video clip.

A day later, the Jalandhar commissionerate police registered an FIR against unidentified persons after a forensic examination conducted by the Punjab Police concluded that the word “Guru” was not uttered by Atishi in the video clips circulated on social media. The forensic report stated that the video had been deliberately doctored to attribute words in the captions that were never spoken by her.

Taking cognisance of the FIR, speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday said terming a video recorded inside the Delhi assembly as “tampered” and registering an FIR on that basis amounted to a breach of privilege of the House.

Subsequently, on Saturday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued formal notices to the Punjab director general of police, the special DGP of the cyber crime wing, and the Jalandhar police commissioner, seeking their written explanations along with all relevant documents within 48 hours.

‘BJP leaders have a history of peddling doctored videos’

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mann accused the BJP of raising controversy to make political inroads in Punjab.

“After forensic analysis by the Punjab Police proved that the video attributed to Atishi was tampered with, the BJP leadership has come into defensive mode and they are now trying to cover it up. The BJP leaders have a history of making and peddling such doctored videos and this time again they were exposed,” added the CM.

He further attacked the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, stating that their statements were identical, which reflected panic among them. “All three parties have no agenda except targeting me without any ground,” added the CM.

Talking about the 328 missing “saroops” of the Guru Granth Sahib, the CM said a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the issue of the “saroops”, not money.

“Following concerns and complaints raised by the sangat, a police probe has been ordered to find the saroops that are stated to be missing from the records. But the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is trying to portray that the SIT is working to trace money behind saroops. It is clearly an attempt to divert attention,” added the CM.

Mann said his government had been working on youth employment, tourism, village eco-projects and startups.

He reiterated his stand on farmers’ rights and Punjab’s share of river water. “I will raise every issue that concerns Punjab before the Prime Minister and home minister,” he said, adding that his government would continue fighting for every right of Punjab and Punjabis.

CM meets students enrolled under Mission Pragati

The CM also interacted with candidates and students enrolled under Mission Pragati at the district library.

The initiative was launched on January 5 to impart free academic and physical training to the youth preparing to crack competitive examinations for various central and state government jobs.

Mann said 40 students had been enrolled in the first batch. “Along with academic coaching, students are also being provided with physical training so that they are fully fit. This physical training is being imparted by experienced instructor trainers from Punjab Police and C-Pyte at the C-Pyte ground. Through this training, students will be prepared for SSB, Punjab Police, CPO, Armed Forces, and other central and state-level recruitment examinations,” he added.