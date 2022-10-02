Fire at Panchkula’s Madanpur sub-station plunges vicinity into darkness

Several areas in trans-Ghaggar sectors were left powerless for five hours after a fire broke out at 220 kV Madanpur sub-station in Sector 26 on Saturday evening.

As the fire started around 5 pm, power was wiped out in Sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, Ramgarh and Kot Billa. The supply was eventually restored around 10 pm after the fire was brought under control.

Fire officer Tarsem Singh said they received a call about a fire at the sub-station after a blast in the transformer around 5 pm.

Eight fire tenders, including five from the Sector-5 fire station, were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in half an hour.

Singh said the exact cause of the fire was not known yet, but it could have been because of overheating or a spark.

Executive engineer Bhupender Singh Wadhwan said, “The fire was brought under control within half an hour, but it took three to four hours to restore the power supply in the affected areas.” No one was injured.