Fire breaks out after two trucks collide on Panchkula-Barwala highway, drivers dead

Two truck drivers died after their vehicles had a head-on collision, sparking a fire, near Golpura village on the Panchkula-Barwala highway on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Two truck drivers died after their vehicles had a head-on collision, sparking a fire, near Golpura village on the Panchkula-Barwala highway on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (HT File)

The deceased were identified as Faiz, a resident of Saharanpur, and Ramjan, a resident of Yamunanagar.

Police said the accident took place between 12 and 12.30 am.

The two trucks were coming from the opposite side on the single-lane stretch, leading to a collision, said police. They added that as the fire broke out immediately, the drivers could not escape and were charred to death.

Panchkula fire station officials said two fire tenders were rushed in from Panchkula while two more were brought in from Alipur.