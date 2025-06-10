Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Fire breaks out at waste collection centre in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 10, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Two fire tenders were rushed to the waste collection centre and brought the fire under control after around two hours; no injuries were reported

A fire broke out at municipal corporation’s waste collection centre near Sohana gurdwara around 2 pm on Monday, engulfing the entire area in thick smoke.

Smoke spread rapidly in the area as the fire erupted in the waste collection centre near Sohana gurdwara in Mohali on Monday afternoon. (HT Photo)

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after around two hours. No injuries were reported.

According to workers at the site, the fire began suddenly and spread quickly due to a large amount of dry waste stored in the centre. Vinay, a worker present at the time, claimed, “Someone threw a cigarette, which caused the fire and burnt tonnes of recyclable garbage. As soon as we noticed it, we informed the fire station.”

Residents said the smoke spread rapidly and caused discomfort in the surrounding area, also lowering visibility.

Municipal staff and workers initially tried to control the fire before the fire brigade arrived. The smoke was visible from a distance and led to panic in the neighbourhood.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
