Fire breaks out in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 mobile market, no casualty
Panic gripped bustling market opposite ISBT, Sector 17, on Wednesday afternoon as flames from a first-floor mobile shop quickly spread to adjacent stores, fuelled by exploding AC compressors and stored chemicals.
A major fire broke out in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 mobile phone market on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic in one of the city’s most congested commercial zones. While no casualty has been reported so far, the blaze has caused extensive damage to property and continues to pose a challenge to emergency services.
The fire reportedly originated on the first floor of ‘Ad’s Mobile’ and rapidly engulfed neighbouring shops, fire department officials said.
Given that the market is a primary hub for electronics, the presence of AC compressors, lithium-ion batteries, and various combustible chemicals stored within the shops fuelled the intensity of the blaze.
Five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, though firefighters are currently struggling to bring the situation under control due to the dense smoke and the volatile nature of the stored material.
Located opposite the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Sector 17, the Sector 22 mobile market is one of Chandigarh’s oldest and busiest retail landmarks, housing over 100 shops dedicated to mobile telephony and accessories. Its proximity to the bus stand and its high footfall resulted in immediate chaos as the fire spread.
Chandigarh Police had a tough time cordoning off the area. A crowd of onlookers and shop owners gathered at the site, hampering the movement of emergency vehicles. Officers are working to evacuate the immediate periphery to prevent further risk, especially as the threat of cylinder explosions persists.
This incident echoes long-standing concerns regarding fire safety protocols and narrow access points in the city’s older planned markets, where high-density storage often outweighs the capacity of existing fire-fighting infrastructure.
Past blazes in Sector 22 market
April 2025: A major fire broke out on the first floor of a showroom complex housing medical supplies and offices. While no injuries occurred, employees were trapped on the upper floors and had to be rescued using ladders after breaking windowpanes to escape the thick smoke.
September 2019: A late-night fire erupted in a multi-storeyed building (SCO 1072) opposite the ISBT. It started on the first floor, where toys and garments were sold, and spread to the second floor. Firefighters had to break through illegal iron hoardings and encroachments to access the building.
June 2018: A fire gutted the basement of a toy shop in the early hours of the morning. It took seven fire tenders to douse the flames, but the dense smoke from burning plastic toys and electronics meant normalcy wasn’t restored for over 10 hours.
February 2018: Panic spread through the mobile market when a fire broke out in a photo mixing lab on the second floor of an SCF (shop-cum-flat). Five fire tenders were used to contain the blaze, which destroyed equipment worth lakhs.
November 2015: A significant fire was reported specifically within the mobile market cluster, causing disruption to the neighboring shops and heavy smoke across the Sector 22-C corridor.
October 2010: Two offices, including a fire safety equipment firm and a videography studio, were gutted in a night-time fire. Short-circuiting was identified as the primary cause.
April 2009: One of the most tragic incidents in the market’s history occurred when four people died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in a digital laboratory. The presence of highly inflammable chemicals used in the lab made the fire particularly lethal and difficult to extinguish.
Recurring safety concerns
In almost every instance, fire department officials highlighted the same systemic issues:
Encroachments: Illegal hoardings and extended shop displays frequently block the passage for fire tenders.
Haphazard parking: The proximity to ISBT-17 leads to traffic congestion, often delaying emergency vehicles by crucial minutes.
Lack of exits: Many older buildings in Sector 22 lack secondary fire exits, leaving occupants to rely on breaking windows for rescue.