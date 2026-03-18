Fire breaks out in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 mobile market, no casualty

A major fire broke out in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 mobile phone market on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic in one of the city’s most congested commercial zones. While no casualty has been reported so far, the blaze has caused extensive damage to property and continues to pose a challenge to emergency services. Firefighters trying to douse the blaze in the Sector 22 mobile market in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT) The fire reportedly originated on the first floor of ‘Ad’s Mobile’ and rapidly engulfed neighbouring shops, fire department officials said. Given that the market is a primary hub for electronics, the presence of AC compressors, lithium-ion batteries, and various combustible chemicals stored within the shops fuelled the intensity of the blaze. Five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, though firefighters are currently struggling to bring the situation under control due to the dense smoke and the volatile nature of the stored material.

Smoke billowing from the shops on fire in the Sector 22 mobile market on Wednesday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Located opposite the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Sector 17, the Sector 22 mobile market is one of Chandigarh’s oldest and busiest retail landmarks, housing over 100 shops dedicated to mobile telephony and accessories. Its proximity to the bus stand and its high footfall resulted in immediate chaos as the fire spread. Chandigarh Police had a tough time cordoning off the area. A crowd of onlookers and shop owners gathered at the site, hampering the movement of emergency vehicles. Officers are working to evacuate the immediate periphery to prevent further risk, especially as the threat of cylinder explosions persists. This incident echoes long-standing concerns regarding fire safety protocols and narrow access points in the city’s older planned markets, where high-density storage often outweighs the capacity of existing fire-fighting infrastructure.

A crowd of onlookers watching firefighters dousing the flames in the Sector 22 mobile market of Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)