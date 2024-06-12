 Fire damages dozen vehicles outside Zirakpur police station - Hindustan Times
Fire damages dozen vehicles outside Zirakpur police station

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 12, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The fire broke out around 5.50 pm and was doused within 45 minutes using four fire tenders; earlier, on June 7, a fire had ravaged several seized vehicles outside the Balongi police station

In the second such incident in four days, a dozen seized cars were damaged in a fire outside the Zirakpur police station on Tuesday.

Firefighters dousing the flames that engulfed a dozen seized vehicles outside the Zirakpur police station on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Firefighters dousing the flames that engulfed a dozen seized vehicles outside the Zirakpur police station on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The fire broke out around 5.50 pm and was doused within 45 minutes using four fire tenders.

“No one got hurt as the cars were located 25 metres away from the police station and the fire was controlled in time. Two fire tenders each were pressed in from the Dera Bassi and Zirakpur fire stations,” said Jaswant Singh, Dera Bassi fire officer.

The officers are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

Earlier, on June 7, a fire had ravaged several seized vehicles outside the Balongi police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire damages dozen vehicles outside Zirakpur police station
© 2024 HindustanTimes
