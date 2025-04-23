Fire destroys over five acre of standing wheat crop in Ludhiana

A massive fire broke out in the fields of Nanaksar Kaler village on Tuesday afternoon, destroying a standing wheat crop spread over five acres. The fire triggered after strong winds caused overhead electric wires to snap, and sparks from the broken wires ignited the dry fields, said farmers. The crop belonged to farmer Mandeep Singh, who had taken the land on lease to grow wheat. (Representational image)

The crop belonged to farmer Mandeep Singh, who had taken the land on lease to grow wheat. In addition, the fire also spread to nearby stubble fields, burning two acres belonging to Veeru Singh and five acres belonging to Boota Singh.

According to locals, the fire alert was first given by the local gurdwara. Residents from nearby villages rushed to help with tractors and water. Three fire brigade vehicles from Jagraon and Mullanpur were also sent to the spot. With the combined efforts of the villagers and the fire brigade, the blaze was brought under control.

Satinder Singh, sub-fire office, Jagraon, said, “We received the fire alert at 2.27 pm on Tuesday afternoon, where we immediately rushed three fire tenders to douse the fire. It took us around one and a half hour to control the situation.”

Vehicles gutted in fire outside Atam Nagar police station

In a separate incident, several vehicles parked outside the premises of Atam Nagar police station in Ludhiana were gutted in a fire that broke out during the early hours of Tuesday.

ASI Ravinder Kumar said, “Around three to four vehicles were gutted in the incident. I received an alert from my subordinates at around 1am on Tuesday, following which we immediately informed the fire department to bring the situation under control.”

He added that the cause of the fire remains unclear. “Prima facie, it is difficult to determine how the fire started. We are conducting a thorough investigation to find out the exact cause,” he said.

Fire officials confirmed they received the alert at around 1.25 am and sent two fire tenders to douse the flames.