Fire & Fury Corps pay homage to Galwan heroes

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 17, 2025 05:54 AM IST

In the face of unprecedented Chinese aggression, 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives defending our land and inflicted heavy casualties on the PLA, said a defence spokesman

The Leh based 14 Corps, also called Fire and Fury Corps on Monday paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes, who died five years ago--June 15, 2020--during the Galwan valley clashes.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army pays tribute to the valour and sacrifice of soldiers who died during the Galwan valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020, in Leh on Monday. (ANI)
In a solemn ceremony, the officers and men of Fire and Fury Corps, remembered the sacrifice of the bravehearts, he added. “The nation will remain eternally grateful to these gallant soldiers who fought in the most difficult high altitude terrain and made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation,” said the spokesman.

The Fire and Fury Corps also relayed the information via X. “On #GalwanDay, Fire and Fury Corps paid heartfelt tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts who stood resolute in the face of adversity. The indomitable courage in Galwan Valley forever resonates in the hearts of every Indian. Nation honours their families with deep respect. Their sacrifice continues to inspire generations,” it wrote.

