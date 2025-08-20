Fire NOC for Panchkula Mother and Child Hospital delayed over objections, rights panel told

The newly constructed Mother and Child Health Care Hospital building at Civil Hospital, Panchkula, is still awaiting a fire safety No-Objection Certificate (NOC), with key objections raised by the fire department yet to be addressed. The issue came up during a resumed hearing before the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Tuesday, in response to a complaint highlighting infrastructural and service gaps at the facility. The PWD also informed the commission that special repairs amounting to ₹ 3.91 crore are in progress, with 120 workers on site. (HT File)

The complaint was filed earlier this year by S.K. Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, who flagged the hospital’s lack of basic amenities, poor cleanliness, and incomplete infrastructure.

According to the hospital’s reply to the commission, one major hurdle to the fire NOC—pending since 2022—has been the obstruction caused by seven trees. Hospital authorities stated that administrative and financial approvals for the removal and replantation work have been obtained, and the horticulture division has been tasked with carrying out the job. Fire NOCs for Blocks A, B, C, and D have already been issued after cost estimates were finally submitted in October 2024.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Mukta Kumar informed the commission that beautification and repairs at the hospital have been initiated following directions from the Director General of Health Services (DGHS). A proposal for landscaping and green development has also been sent to the horticulture department.

During the hearing, it was also revealed that treatment of Ayushman Bharat cardholders, especially heart patients, has been disrupted due to pending claims worth ₹1.09 crore, awaiting disbursement from the state government. The hospital assured that these payments will be prioritised once funds are received.

The issue of parking was also raised, with hospital officials noting that a proposal for a multi-level parking facility is under consideration by the DGHS. Additionally, ₹63.89 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a boundary wall, and road repair work worth ₹86.73 lakh has been approved.

The PWD also informed the commission that special repairs amounting to ₹3.91 crore are in progress, with 120 workers on site. These include tiling, painting, waterproofing, and rainwater harvesting, and are expected to be completed by September 15.

The matter will next be heard on November 11.

