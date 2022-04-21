Fire ravages paper factory at Mohali’s Dera Bassi
Factory workers had a narrow escape as a major fire broke out at a paper factory on the Mubarakpur-Ramgarh road in Dera Bassi on Wednesday.
Dera Bassi fire officer Baljeet Singh said they got a call around 10.40 am about a fire at Vishal Papertech India Limited. “Three fire brigades from Dera Bassi and another from Zirakpur were pressed into service and were able to douse the flames in one hour. Since huge paper rolls were stocked in the factory, the fire spread very fast. Most of the rolls were gutted,” he added.
Though the exact reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained, the fire seemed to have been caused due to a short-circuit, he said, adding that the fire safety system in the factory was fully operational and workers started efforts to extinguish the fire before the firefighters arrived.
-
Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation
A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra didn't meet them. The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn't meet them.
-
Assam: 2 killed as speeding car runs over pedestrians, drags man for 9 km
Two persons were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said. The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.
-
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
-
Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.
-
UP temples, mosques remove speakers, lower volume
On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn't cause inconvenience to anyone. The chief minister's orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti processions. In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics