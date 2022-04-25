Fire rekindles on Tajpur Road dump in Ludhiana

Four days after seven members of a family living near the Tajpur Road dump died after their shanty caught fire, another fire broke out at the garbage dump on Sunday.

A fire official said 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. “High temperatures cause methane generation in the garbage. We have managed to control the flames but the waste is still smouldering in some places,” the official said.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chief engineer Gulshan Rai said they were awaiting details and the matter will be probed. Residents said thick black smoke was rising from the site making it difficult to breathe and irritating the eye.