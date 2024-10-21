Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Firecrackers to be sold at 13 places in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 21, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Mohali DC said only 13 spots have been earmarked for sale of firecrackers in Mohali and it will not be allowed anywhere else

A total of 44 out of 1,611 applicants received licences to sell firecrackers in the Mohali district from October 29 to October 31 through a draw of lots held at the district administrative complex on Monday.

Mohali residents will be allowed to burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali eve and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab, which is on November 15. (HT File)
Mohali residents will be allowed to burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali eve and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab, which is on November 15. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain had formed a special committee to supervise the draw of lots, which comprised ADC V Viraj S Tidke, Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur, assistant commissioner Ankita Kansal and MC joint commissioner Deepankar Garg.

Jain said the administration had received a total of 1,611 applications, of which 1,600 were found to be valid.

She added that only 13 spots have been earmarked for sale of firecrackers in the district and it will not be allowed anywhere else. The DC said no one will be allowed to burst firecrackers before or after the permitted time and date, and also warned against selling them without licence.

Residents will be allowed to burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali eve and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab, which is on November 15.

Many applicants were left dejected and blamed the government for issuing very few licences, leading to losses for those who had already purchased crackers for sale.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //