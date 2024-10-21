Firecrackers to be sold at 13 places in Mohali

A total of 44 out of 1,611 applicants received licences to sell firecrackers in the Mohali district from October 29 to October 31 through a draw of lots held at the district administrative complex on Monday. Mohali residents will be allowed to burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali eve and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab, which is on November 15. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain had formed a special committee to supervise the draw of lots, which comprised ADC V Viraj S Tidke, Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur, assistant commissioner Ankita Kansal and MC joint commissioner Deepankar Garg.

Jain said the administration had received a total of 1,611 applications, of which 1,600 were found to be valid.

She added that only 13 spots have been earmarked for sale of firecrackers in the district and it will not be allowed anywhere else. The DC said no one will be allowed to burst firecrackers before or after the permitted time and date, and also warned against selling them without licence.

Many applicants were left dejected and blamed the government for issuing very few licences, leading to losses for those who had already purchased crackers for sale.