Fireworks in Chandigarh MC House as AAP freebies spark chaos

In a high-stakes move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House, under AAP mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, announced two bold “gifts” for residents. Amid uproar and the suspension of BJP councillors, the MC approved 20,000 litres of free water monthly for each household and complimentary parking across city markets. Several BJP councillors were marshaled out after being suspended by the AAP mayor during the MC House meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The drama began soon after the proceedings started for discussion and approval of various developmental agendas of the civic body, with AAP’s Jasbir Singh Laddi questioning a memorial gate for late councillor Malkiat Singh. Brother of Hardeep Singh, the then Chandigarh SAD president, Malkiat had died during an MC study tour.

As two BJP councillors, Saurabh Joshi and Kanwarjit Singh Rana, supported the cause, a scuffle followed, after which the duo was suspended and marshaled out.

Tensions escalated as BJP councillors advocated for 40,000 litres of free water, prompting a heated exchange with INDIA bloc councillors who were all but ready to table their agenda for 20,000 litres of free water.

“The BJP government, led by PM Modi, is committed towards upliftment of the weaker sections of society by providing basic amenities to everyone. In our sankalp of achieving a Viksit Bharat, we the BJP councillors propose that the MC should provide 40,000 litres of drinking water free to every household in Chandigarh,” the BJP councillors said.

This resulted in another ruckus, with INDIA bloc councillors questioning, “Why didn’t you provide free water to residents during your rule in the last two years? Why these elections stunt now?”

The arguments heated up and on the orders of mayor, several BJP and nominated councillors were suspended and forcibly removed by marshals, whereas their agenda was not considered.

Freebies without a blueprint

While both freebies for free water and parking were green-lit by the House, the absence of detailed implementation plans left many unanswered questions. The agenda merely stated the urgency to resolve these issues for the welfare of residents, leaving key aspects like water tariffs after 20,000 litres, parking lot management, smart parking project and revenue impact unaddressed.

All House decisions go to the UT administration for the final nod.

These giveaways were originally part of AAP’s 2021 manifesto, delayed by the party’s struggle to secure the mayor’s chair in the past two years. With the agendas now approved, mayor Dhalor assured free parking for all vehicles, irrespective of the registration area/city of the vehicle, promising detailed plans in the next House meeting.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “A detailed agenda is required, which includes price rates for water tariff and slabs according to usage, so that first 20,000 litres can be made free. Also, we will work on further slashing the sewerage cess.”

Congress councillor Taruna Mehta said, “We can generate revenue from advertisement sources in parking lots to meet the revenue shortfall. We must request the administration to handover RLA to MC so that taxes on vehicle registration can be another revenue generating source for MC.”

Freebies to eat into revenue

In the FY 2024-25 budget, passed by the mayor himself less than a week ago, MC estimates to earn ₹160 crore from water bills and ₹25 crore from parking fee, a significant portion of the total revenue estimates of ₹633 crore.

With the generous 20,000 litres of free water and complimentary parking in city markets, it now faces a potential ₹85-crore dent in the annual revenue.

Six ‘ferocious’ dog breeds banned

For the safety of public, the civic body on Monday also approved “The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Pet and Community Dogs byelaws 2024”, with provision to ban six “ferocious” dog breeds —American Bulldog, American Pitbull/Pitbull Terrier, Bull Terrier/ Pakistani Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler, in the city.

As per the new bylaws, which are amendments to the existing bylaws, pet owners will not be allowed to keep the six breeds and any cross of the above mentioned breeds. If found possessing the banned breeds, the owners will face action and the pet will also be seized.

The ban will not be applicable on dogs registered with the MC before the commencement of these bylaws. Such dogs will, however, be required to be muzzled and leashed at all times during walks.

Besides this, MC also put a limit on the number of permissible dogs in each house. As per the new bylaws, in houses sized less than five marla, people can only have one dog, but the count can be maximised to three in case more than one family is residing in the same house, but in different floors. For more than 5 to 12 marla houses, two dogs are allowed but can be maximised to 3 with the same provision.

For houses sized 12 marla till one kanal, three dogs are allowed, but one of them must be an adopted mongrel/Indie dog. The number can be maximised up to five per house in case of multiple families.

For houses with more than one kanal, four dogs can be permitted but two of them must be adopted. The maximum can be six dogs per house.

Any violation will lead to penalty and the dogs will be taken away.

In a new clause, volunteers, NGOs, dog lovers, groomers, pet breeders, shopkeepers, dog trainers, and owners of dog hostels and creches are also mandated to get themselves registered with MC. Apart from that, for pet dog registration, it will be compulsory to get a pet vaccination certificate from a government or private veterinary doctor.

MC also asked residents’ welfare associations to designate a place in their locality for feeding community dogs in the vicinity.