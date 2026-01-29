Firing at bizman: Amritsar Cops bust extortion racket, 3 held

Three members of the Satta Naushehra gang involved in a firing incident targeting a local businessman were arrested on Thursday, Amritsar police said. Investigations revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of gangster Satta Naushehra of Naushehra Pannuan.

Later, one of the accused, who was being taken to identify another suspect in the case, sustained a gunshot injury when he attempted to flee custody, the officials added.

The firing incident took place on January 16 within the jurisdiction of police station B-division. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act, and special police teams were formed to probe the case and trace the accused.

“The team arrested the prime accused Jashandeep Singh, followed by Jobanjit Singh and Gurkirat Singh alias Kirat,” commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

“On Thursday, while the police team was taking accused Jobanjit Singh to the Sultanwind area for identification of another suspect, he attempted to snatch the service revolver of an accompanying ASI after the police vehicle was stopped, after he complained of falling sick. During the ensuing scuffle, a round was fired, hitting the accused in the left foot and causing an injury. He was taken for medical treatment. In this regard, a separate FIR was registered at the police station, Sultanwind,” Bhullar added.

Investigations revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of gangster Satta Naushehra of Naushehra Pannuan. Jobanjit Singh was driving the motorcycle during the firing incident, while Gurkirat Singh alias Kirat and Jashandeep Singh provided logistical support, police officials privy to the probe said, pleading anonymity.

Police also confirmed that two of the accused have previous criminal cases, while further investigation into the gang network is underway.