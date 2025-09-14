Search
Firing at ex-MLA’s SUV in Punjab’s Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:42 am IST

A late-night family dispute took a dramatic turn when the nephew of former Congress MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains allegedly opened fire at the leader’s SUV parked outside his residence near Ranian village on Friday night. No one was injured as the bullet struck the tyre of the luxury SUV (Defender), leaving it deflated. Bains was not present when the firing took place.

The incident has been recorded in the daily diary report (DDR). (Shutterstock)
On receiving information, the Dehlon police reached the location for an investigation but no FIR was registered as neither Bains nor his nephew lodged any formal complaint. The incident has been recorded in the daily diary report (DDR).

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the police received a report about the gunfire outside the former MLA’s residence. “It was found that a bullet had hit the tyre of his SUV, reportedly fired by his nephew. We are yet to receive any official complaint in this regard,” he said.

