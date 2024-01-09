Firing outside Zira councillor’s house, relative hit by bullet

A relative of Zira municipal councillor Resham Kaur sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen after a group opened fire outside the former’s residence late Sunday night. As per information, the family was busy with the preparations of the councillor’s son’s wedding when the group arrived and opened fire. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per information, the family was busy with the preparations of the councillor’s son’s wedding when the group arrived and opened fire.

Resham’s sister-in-law, Amarjit Kaur, who was at the spot, was hit by one of the bullets. She was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where her condition is said to be critical.

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira claimed the attack was a result of the councillor’s role in unearthing a drug racket in the vicinity a few days ago. The MLA claimed Resham’s family had started getting threats from drug traders after she spoke up against the illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar revealed that the accused and the MLA’s family have an old rivalry. “Last May, both parties had registered cross FIRs following a dispute and preventive action under Section 107/150 of CrPC was also taken against them,” said the cop.

He said that the councillor’s husband, Gushan alias Veera, had lodged a complaint against Sonu, Sewa, Vishal, Roshan, and others under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act in May.

“On Roshan’s statement, a case under Sections 323, 148, and 149 of the IPC was registered against Gulshan and his nephew Mandeep and others,” added the SP.

No FIR has been registered in Sunday night’s firing incident.

“We are recording the statements of the victim and will take action accordingly,” said the SP.