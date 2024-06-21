 Firm owner among 5 booked for forging documents to get car loan - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Firm owner among 5 booked for forging documents to get car loan

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Bhatti stated that when they scanned the documents attached with the application, they found it fishy. During checking, the documents were found to be fake. He immediately filed a complaint with the police

The Division number 3 police booked five people, including the owner of a firm, for furnishing fake documents and using the same in applying for a car loan.

The accused have been identified as the owner of Omni Wheels, Kuldeep Nagar, Gautam Garg of Kuldeep Nagar, Jatinder Mohan Gupta of Atam Nagar, Paramjit Singh Channa of Phagwara and Pankhuri Ohri of Kuldeep Nagar.
The accused have been identified as the owner of Omni Wheels, Kuldeep Nagar, Gautam Garg of Kuldeep Nagar, Jatinder Mohan Gupta of Atam Nagar, Paramjit Singh Channa of Phagwara and Pankhuri Ohri of Kuldeep Nagar. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as the owner of Omni Wheels, Kuldeep Nagar, Gautam Garg of Kuldeep Nagar, Jatinder Mohan Gupta of Atam Nagar, Paramjit Singh Channa of Phagwara and Pankhuri Ohri of Kuldeep Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Amit Bhatti, manager at State Bank of India, Madhopuri branch. Bhatti filed a complaint on May 29. The complainant stated that they received a loan application. The applicants moved the application for 10.50 lakh loan to buy a Chevrolet Cruze car.

Bhatti stated that when they scanned the documents attached with the application, they found it fishy. During checking, the documents were found to be fake. He immediately filed a complaint with the police.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused have been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. A hunt is on for their arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Firm owner among 5 booked for forging documents to get car loan
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
