FIRs against units releasing chemical water into rivers, canals: Haryana minister

Haryana minister of development and panchayat Krishan Lal Panwar on Friday said that a first information report (FIR) will be registered against industry owners if chemical-laced water was seen flowing into the river and canals.

Addressing media persons here, Panwar said that if any industrial waste laced with hazardous chemicals flows in any of the rivers and canals in the state, a first information report will be lodged against the owner of the factory that releases hazardous chemicals.

In a direct attack on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Panwar said that Hooda never asked any question pertaining to his constituency Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi and his home district Rohtak, in the state assembly.

“The opposition Congress has lost its base in the state and their leaders are saddened after their defeat in the last year assembly polls. The situation is so grim in the Congress camp that it has failed to elect the Congress legislature party (CLP) leader. Hooda sahab is yet to digest his party’s defeat and his party’s morale has been affected,” he added.

The minister said that there is no shortage of power in the state and there is 24 hours power supply in 5,754 villages out of 6,700.

“We are generating 16 lakh megawatt power, and our demand is 12 lakh megawatts in the summer. Our government has proposed a budget to install a 700-megawatt thermal plant in Panipat and 800-megawatt thermal power plant in Yamunanagar. The government will also release the payment of junior engineers working under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, to the development and panchayat department,” Panwar said.