New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have directed authorities to step up pollution-control measures ahead of winter, ordering weekly meetings of cross-functional teams and deployment of senior officers to oversee mitigation efforts at Delhi's 47 identified air pollution hotspots. Delhi LG Sandhu, CM Gupta direct officials to intensify pollution-control measures ahead of winter

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting chaired jointly by the lieutenant governor and the chief minister to review the preparedness of various agencies to tackle air pollution in the national capital.

Thirteen senior officers, including additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary have been made in charge of the 47 pollution hotspots spread across Delhi's 13 districts to ensure effective implementation of mitigation measures, officials said.

The meeting was attended by ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with the chief secretary and senior officials from the MCD, Delhi Jal Board, Traffic Police, NDMC, PWD, DDA, Environment Department and Transport Department.

The LG and the chief minister reviewed measures being taken to address pollution caused by road dust and construction and demolition waste, vehicular and industrial emissions, and open burning.

A comprehensive action plan for a 3x3-km area around each of the 47 identified pollution hotspots was also discussed.

Dust generated at Metro construction sites emerged as a major concern during the meeting, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was directed to immediately take remedial measures and minimise dust emissions at its construction sites.

Road-owning agencies were asked to prioritise stretches where residents are facing dust-related problems and ensure daily monitoring of mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling, pothole repair and road restoration.

The authorities were also informed that bitumen-based road redevelopment works had been delayed due to limited availability of bitumen amid the situation in West Asia. With supplies now improving, road repair works across the city have been expedited, the meeting was told.

On vehicular pollution, the traffic police were directed to conduct a fresh assessment of the city's 62 identified traffic choke points and inform the concerned agencies, including the PWD, MCD and DDA, to take corrective measures.

The meeting also discussed reducing traffic congestion and vehicle idling through improved signal management, removal of encroachments and obstructions, junction improvements, parking management and faster response to traffic incidents.

Officials noted that unauthorised parking by cars, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws on several road stretches was blocking a significant portion of the available right of way, leading to traffic snarls and higher vehicular emissions.

The authorities were directed to intensify anti-encroachment drives at such locations. The LG and the chief minister also called for accelerating the transition to electric vehicles across categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light motor vehicles and medium motor vehicles, and directed departments to develop adequate EV charging infrastructure.

On industrial pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee was asked to ensure that compliance with emission norms leads to actual reduction in pollution levels. It was directed to regularly verify the functioning of air pollution control devices and online continuous emission monitoring systems and take immediate action against persistent violators.

The DPCC will also submit weekly compliance and non-compliance reports on industrial emission standards, officials said.

The LG called for greater accountability among officials and regular interaction with the public as well as better coordination between departments. He directed the environment department to submit a fortnightly, quantifiable progress report in a tabular format through the chief secretary to the offices of the chief minister and lieutenant governor for sustained monitoring of pollution-control measures.

The directions come as Delhi prepares for the annual deterioration in air quality during the winter months.

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