First J&K air squadron of NCC gets microlight aircrafts

The first J&K air squadron of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) being raised at Udhampur, under the aegis of DG NCC, received its first microlight aircraft on Monday, said officials. Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, ADG NCC directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has once again confirmed the commitment of NCC for provision of maximum opportunities to the cadets to realise their dreams. (HT Photo)

“The aircraft was flown in from Delhi and arrived at Udhampur air base where it was received by the Station Commander Group Captain LS Chaaran, alongwith Commanding Officer of the unit Wing Commander Nitin Yadav,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

“It is a great initiative and push by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DG NCC, that the aircraft was received well ahead of the planned timeline and would mark a significant milestone in the organisation’s commitment to providing cadets with exceptional aviation training and experience,” said the spokesperson.

He informed that in due course of time two to three microlight aircraft may be sent to the air squadron.

“This initiative aims to inspire a new generation of aviators in the region and foster essential skills in leadership, teamwork, and discipline. The unit has been equipped with Virus SW-80 microlight aircraft, which is known for their light weight design and fuel efficiency,” he added.

These microlight aircrafts will be used as part of comprehensive training programme, which would provide the NCC cadets with an opportunity to foster within themselves air-mindedness while learning the fundamentals of flight, aircraft maintenance, and safety protocols under the guidance of the permanent instructors posted to the new air squadron at Udhampur, he informed.

