First leg of IGPL tour tees off at Chandigarh Golf Club today

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is geared up to host the first leg of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) multi-city tour from September 10 to September 12. (From left) IGPL co-founder Ishan Desouza, GB Legend CEO Amit Sood, CGC captain Mohan Bir Singh, IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, CGC president Ravibir Singh and Tournament Committee chairman Raman Singh Gill unveiling the champions trophy in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

To be played in a brand-new format that brings together talent from all segments – both men and women pro golfers and top amateurs, the IGPL tour will have 11 events with purses of ₹1.5 crore at each event, lasting till December. Following the multi-city tour, the six-team inaugural edition of the golf league will get underway in January 2026.

After Chandigarh, the IGPL will be played at Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida, from September 17 to 19; Poona Club in Pune from October 1 to 3; Hyderabad from October 24 to 26; Kolkata from October 29 to 31; Beldih Golf Course, Jamshedpur, from November 5 to 7; Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Mumbai, from November 18 to 20; Classic and Kensville Golf Resort from November 27 to 30; Ahmedabad from December 2 to 4; before spreading to UAE and Sri Lanka from December 8 to 25.

Looking forward to the inaugural IGPL event, Mohan Bir Singh, captain of CGC, said, “I am happy to share that despite the rain, the course is in pristine condition. I wish all the players the best for the competition.”

Ravibir Singh, the CGC president, said, “The Chandigarh Golf Club is the fulcrum of golf in north India. We are proud to have Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar, Aadil Bedi, Jeev Milkha Singh, Harendra Gupta and Ranjit Singh, who have risen from the stables of CGC, on the IGPL Tour.”

Overall, the Chandigarh event will comprise 54 players, including 10 women, who will play for the ₹1.5 crore prize money, to be distributed based on their respective finishes.

Two young stars, Harjai Milkha Singh and Zorawar Randhawa, sons of legendary Indian golfers Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa, will play alongside top Indian men and women pros for a taste of the highest level of competition. The legendary Jeev Milkha and Zorawar are also likely to be seen in action in the IGPL later in the season.

Players to be seen action in the Chandigarh leg of the tour: Raghav Chugh, Kartik Singh, Veer Ganapathy, Arshpreet Thind, Digraj Singh Gill, Jahanvi Bakshi, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Tushar Pannu, Mannat Brar, Sunhit Bishnoi, Harjai Milkha Singh, Zorawar Randhawa, Saarthak Chhibber, Sujjan Singh, Neha Tripathi, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya, Heena Kang, Yashas Chandra MS, Aadil Bedi, Jasmine Shekar, Aman Raj, Samarth Dwivedi, Amandeep Drall, M Dharma, Aryan Roopa Anand, Durga Nittur, Ranjit Singh, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Krish Chawla, Shaurya Binu, Chiragh Kumar, Gaurav Ghei, Kartik Sharma, Trishul Chinnappa, Vidhatri, C Muniyappa, Amritinder Singh, Khushi Khanijau, Kapil Kumar, Milind Soni, Agrima Manral, Harendra Gupta, Sudhir Sharma, Arjun Singh, Pukhraj Gill, Aalaap IL, Seher Atwal, Harshjeet Singh Sethi, Jaibir Singh, Shat Mishra, Naman Dawar, Sanju Kumar and Neil Jolly.