First phase voting figures reflects disappointment, fear in public: Gopal Rai

The drop in voting percentage in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections reflects disappointment and fear among the public, said Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai while addressing a press conference in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai was accompanied by the party’s senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda, state vice president Balbir Saini, Congress leaders Ashok Arora and Chitra Sarwara, among others, a press conference in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Rai reached Kurukshetra to support the INDIA bloc’s candidate and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state president Sushil Gupta. He was accompanied by the party’s senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda, state vice president Balbir Saini, Congress leaders Ashok Arora and Chitra Sarwara, among others.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The first phase of voting was held for 102 parliamentary seats on April 19 and witnessed a decline in vote share of 4.4 percent, from 69.9 percent in 2019 to 65.5 percent this year.

The Delhi minister alleged, “The whole country is living in despair and terror, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign is underway.”

“Today, the way INDIA is contesting elections and receiving the public support at the grassroots level is tremendous. The frustration is visible on the face of the Prime Minister and now in his speeches too,” he added.

He claimed that 10 years ago, the Prime Minister promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year, but the statistics show that 83% of the country’s youth are unemployed and Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

“Despite the BJP government in the state and Centre for the last 10 years, the plight of the youth of Haryana has become such that the chief minister of Haryana openly says that if you want employment then go to Israel,” Rai said.