First suspected case of delta+ variant detected in J&K

The first case of suspected delta-plus variant of Covid has been detected in Jammu and Kashmir.

The patient, a 39-year-old employee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been kept in isolation at home with mild symptoms.

“The employee was posted at Himkoti enroute the cave shrine. He was on leave. Before resuming his duties, he was tested for Covid. His reports showed him positive for the suspected Delta Plus variant. The employee has been sent back home,” said a shrine board official.

The principal and dean of the government medical college and hospital in Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, said, “It appears to be a suspected case of Delta Plus variant. I can confirm it on Thursday.”

India has reported a total of 40 cases of this variant till now.

444 people test +ve for Covid in UT

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 444 fresh Covid infections and four deaths on Wednesday.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 839 with active positive cases dropping to 6,782 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,01,973 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 96.46%.

The overall cases in J&K have reached 3,13,028 and the death toll has hit 4,273.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole, while chairing a meeting to review pandemic situation, stressed on enhancing the capacity of oxygen generation and bed facility at all hospitals.

Virus claims 8 lives in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 258 fresh Covid infections on Wednesday taking the state’s tally to 2,01,049 while the death toll mounted to 3,445 after eight more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 74 were reported in Shimla, 30 in Bilaspur, 39 in Mandi, 26 in Sirmaur, 21 in Kangra, 19 in Chamba, 18 in Hamirpur, 17 in Una, 14 in Kullu, seven in Solan, two in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries have reach 1,95,289 after 234 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 2,287.