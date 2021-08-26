First suspected dengue death reported in Ludhiana

A 65-year-old resident of Balloke village died of suspected dengue in DMCH on Wednesday.

His death could be the first dengue fatality if confirmed.

As per a relative of Dinesh Khanna, he was sick for the last at least five days and admitted to the hospital with dengue symptoms on Tuesday. He died after his platelet count dropped drastically. Khanna is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

The district health department, however, claimed that they have not yet received any official confirmation regarding dengue death from any of the hospital.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said, “The health department has not yet received any official information from DMCH regarding any dengue death. If any information regarding the same is received from the hospital, it will be considered as the first case of suspected dengue death in the district as of now. The review committees at district and state levels will decide whether it was a dengue death or not. Till now, no dengue death has been reported in the district.”

Meanwhile, a health department team also visited the house of Dinesh Khanna to check the presence of mosquito larvae on Wednesday.

Two fresh cases surface

Two fresh cases of dengue were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the district to 25. The number of suspected dengue cases in the district is 462.

Of the total confirmed cases, as many as 23 were recorded in the urban areas, while one case each was reported from Sidhwan Bet and Jagraon.

Majority of the cases were reported from Kailash Chowk, Bhamia Road, Chander Nagar, Janata Nagar, Model Town, Basti Jodhewal, Rani Jhansi Road, Ferozepur Road, Ashapuri and Civil Lines areas.

Twenty-one residents from other districts have also tested positive for dengue.