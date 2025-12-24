Five die of suspected asphyxia at Kurukshetra hotel

Five men from Uttar Pradesh, who were engaged in painting a hotel here, died due to suspected asphyxia caused by fumes of a burning coal brazier while they were asleep in a room on Tuesday, police said. Police inspect the hotel room in Kurukshetra.

The deceased included Noor, the contractor, and four labourers identified as Ram Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Madan Lal and Roshan, all residents of Saharanpur district.

Police said that the deceased had come for a painting job at the hotel last evening and had slept in one of the rooms overnight.

Asphyxia or asphyxiation occurs when the human body does not get enough oxygen it needs during respiration, which can cause a person to become unconscious or even die.

The victims had reportedly lit a coal brazier and shut the windows and the door of the room, resulting in their deaths, police added.

“On Tuesday morning, when the hotel staff went to check their whereabouts, there was no response from the room. The staff alerted the hotel manager, who in turn informed the police and the room was forced open, where the cops found all men unconscious in their blankets. They were shifted to Lok Nayak Jayparkash LNJP Hospital, where they were declared dead,” Thanesar station house officer, Dinesh Rana said.

“All the deceased had come to Kurukshetra for painting work at a hotel located near the district jail. The bodies have been kept at the morgue for post-mortem, and the next of kin have been informed,” the SHO added.